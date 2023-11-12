New Hair Trend Takes TikTok Storm, Boosting Sales for Local Business

ADA, Mich. — TikTok, the popular social media platform known for viral videos, has become an unexpected tool for boosting sales for small businesses. One local entrepreneur, hairstylist Dana Bremner, capitalized on the platform’s reach showcasing her innovative hair accessory, the Pony Popper.

Invented Bremner herself in 2018, the Pony Popper is designed to add volume to ponytails, creating the illusion of thicker and fuller hair. Bremner, who was dissatisfied with the lackluster appearance of her own ponytails, sought to provide a solution that not only enhanced the visual appeal of hairstyles but also boosted self-esteem.

“Hair has the power to make people feel better about themselves,” Bremner explained. “By using the Pony Popper, we can give women the confidence to rock a beautiful, voluminous ponytail.”

The product gained traction among Bremner’s clients and fellow hairstylists at Heidi Christine’s Salon and Spa in Ada. However, it was a recent TikTok video featuring a Pony Popper representative showcasing the product at Michigan State University that catapulted the accessory into the spotlight.

The TikTok video, posted on October 18, garnered over 5.2 million views and 370,000 likes within a short period. Viewers were captivated the transformation it brought to the participants’ hairstyles. The clip showcased the instant volume the Pony Popper provided, leaving both the participants and viewers amazed.

The viral video not only generated considerable attention but also had a profound impact on sales. Bremner revealed that their sales have skyrocketed a staggering 2000% this month alone. The positive feedback from customers who felt a newfound sense of beauty and confidence has been the most rewarding aspect for Bremner.

The Pony Popper is available for purchase on their website and Amazon, making it easily accessible to customers around the world who are eager to achieve a flawless, voluminous ponytail. As Bremner and her business partner continue to ride the wave of success, they remain grateful for the power of TikTok in amplifying their brand and revolutionizing hair trends.

