Local Residential’s First Build-to-Rent Project Includes Affordable and Social Housing

Local Residential, a company backed Macquarie Asset Management, is embarking on its first build-to-rent project, which will feature 41 affordable, social, and specialist disability accommodation units out of a total of 477 homes. The $380 million development in Kensington, Melbourne will allocate a minimum of 15% of its $5 billion portfolio to diverse housing options over the next decade.

Local Residential aims to offset the rental shortfall of the 11 social homes through subsidies received for the eight specialist disability accommodation units in the project. The costs of the 22 below-market-rent affordable homes will be spread among its commercial rentals. The federal and state governments have been taking steps to increase the stock of social and affordable homes, but build-to-rent developers can still forge their own arrangements to boost affordable rental housing supply.

The partnership between Local Residential and Women’s Property Initiatives aims to create affordable housing for women and children with insecure tenure, as well as low-income women over 55, who are the fastest-growing group of homeless Australians. This initiative marks the first privately funded institutional social housing without government support.

Local Residential currently has 900 homes under construction and a second project underway. The company plans to have 1500 dwellings in its portfolio of 10,000 over the next decade. Local Residential’s approach aligns closely with Women’s Property Initiatives’ mission to provide safe, secure, and affordable housing for all individuals.

The build-to-rent market is growing, and Local Residential differentiates itself incorporating a positive social impact into its business strategy. The company believes that brands dedicated to community impact will be preferred next-generation tenants and staff. However, while privately funded projects are important, publicly subsidized projects funded through initiatives like the federal government’s Housing Australia Future Fund are necessary to increase the proportion of subsidised rental housing.

Local Residential strives to mix social and affordable housing with commercial build-to-rent homes whenever possible, recognizing the value of creating diverse and supportive communities. The company acknowledges the need for government support to address the significant demand for more affordable housing options. By addressing these challenges, Local Residential aims to provide high-quality housing that meets the needs of various communities.

