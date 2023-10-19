Artist Achieves Global Recognition for Unique Sandesh Art of Durga

An artist from Ashoknagar, Basudev Pal, has recently gained viral attention on social media for his remarkable sandesh art of Goddess Durga. Despite his modest studio, Basudev has consistently pursued his passion for creating intricate artworks on the smallest canvases.

Previously, Basudev has showcased his talent crafting images on rice, lentils, and even various seeds. His works are so tiny that they cannot be seen with the naked eye. For instance, he managed to place the entire alphabet on a strand of hair and paint the Indian flag on poppy seeds.

His latest challenge, however, was even more daunting. Basudev decided to paint on Sandesh, a medium that melts when color is applied. Undeterred, he diligently painted a portrayal of Mother Durga on just a quarter of the delicate Sandesh. To prevent ants from damaging his masterpiece, he had to take special measures to preserve it.

Basudev has already been recognized in the India Book of Records for his unique artistry. Nonetheless, financial constraints have hindered his entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Nevertheless, Basudev remains optimistic, believing that his art will one day be appreciated not only the people of Ashoknagar but the entire world.

