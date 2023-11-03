Get a Fresh Look for 2024: Exciting Haircut Trends That Will Dominate Winter

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in the new year, it’s the perfect time to consider a rebrand for your hairstyle. Whether you’re looking for a complete transformation or just a subtle update, there are plenty of haircut trends to choose from as we head into winter. Celebrity hairstylist Felitia Grace suggests adopting a “new hair, who this?” attitude for a fresh start in January.

While we’ve seen a multitude of viral hairstyle trends throughout the past year, many of these trends will continue to be popular during the winter months. However, there are also a few new and exciting styles that feel especially fresh. Let’s explore some of the hottest haircut trends that will dominate winter and beyond, according to top hairstylists.

Butterfly Bangs

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko predicts that the talk of the town this winter will be extra-fluffy butterfly bangs. These long bangs with rounded volume are reminiscent of butterfly wings and strike a perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness. This trend is gaining popularity due to its versatility and soft, delicate style with a touch of whimsy.

’70s Shags

Retro-inspired layered hairstyles like the wolf cut and the shag will continue to be cute and trendy during the winter months. These ’70s-inspired cuts offer an edgy appearance and can be adapted for various face shapes and hair types. The key is to create a balance between a slightly tousled look and a polished style.

U-Shaped Layers

For maximum bounciness, the U-shaped haircut is the go-to option. Stylist Meli Batimana recommends adding face-framing layers and rounding out the longest one to create a ‘U’ shape. This haircut adds volume and bounce to even the finest hair while creating a sexy peekaboo frame that opens up the face.

’90s Bobs

Short, choppy styles are in for this winter, and a chunky, layered bob with fringe is a perfect choice for a new look. This variation of the classic bob flatters all face shapes and works well with multiple hair types. It’s the ideal way to channel the iconic Rachel Green and Monica Geller hairstyles from the ’90s.

Grown-Out Lobs

Thanks to the popularity of the bob, chic and effortless grown-out lobs are about to make a big impact. If you’re not planning on getting extensions, the blunt bob can naturally transition into an airy lob. This length typically falls just below the shoulders at the collarbone and can be slightly layered or super blunt. The mid-length lob suits everyone and adds a touch of elegance to any look.

Wispy Bangs

The wispy bang trend, popular in Asia, is making its way stateside. This look involves pulling a few hair strands forward and giving them a snip. It’s an excellent option for those with fine or thin hair or anyone who wants to experiment with bangs.

Pageboy Pixies

The pageboy haircut, known for its short and sweet style, looks incredibly fresh and modern for the new year. With its rounded shape and length that settles just above the shoulders, the pageboy can also be worn in a pixie style, giving the classic bowl cut an updated vibe.

Face-Framing Layers

If you’re not ready to part with much length, consider adding face-framing layers to your hair. This simple technique can liven up your look, contour your cheekbones and jawline, and give you a ’90s-style supermodel blowout.

With these exciting haircut trends, you can start 2024 with a fresh and fashionable look. Embrace the opportunity to express your personal style and make a statement with your hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are these haircut trends suitable for all hair types?

A: Yes, these trends can be adapted to various hair types, including fine, thick, straight, and curly hair.

Q: How can I decide which haircut suits my face shape?

A: It’s best to consult with a professional hairstylist who can assess your face shape and recommend a suitable haircut that will complement your features.

Q: Can I try these trends at home, or should I visit a salon?

A: While some trends may be easier to achieve at home, it’s always recommended to seek the expertise of a hairstylist for the best results. They can customize the haircut to suit your individual needs.

Q: What can I do if I don’t want to chop off my long hair?

A: If you prefer to keep your long hair, you can still embrace the trends adding face-framing layers or incorporating wispy bangs for a subtle change.

Q: How often should I get a haircut to maintain the style?

A: The frequency of haircuts depends on the individual and the desired style. It’s generally recommended to get a trim every 6-8 weeks to keep your hair looking healthy and fresh. However, different hairstyles may require different maintenance schedules.