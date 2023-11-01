New Article: Redefining Cybercrime in Kolkata

In Kolkata, cybercrime has taken on new forms, leaving victims vulnerable and technology experts scrambling to counter the ever-evolving tactics of fraudsters. Loan fraud, once a common occurrence, has surged to the forefront as the most prevalent cybercrime in the city. Unscrupulous individuals lure unsuspecting victims with the promise of unparalleled interest rates, only to disappear with their hard-earned money. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for increased cybersecurity measures.

Another disconcerting cybercrime gripping Kolkata involves WhatsApp video sextortion calls. These insidious tactics involve blackmailing victims into paying exorbitant amounts to avoid social stigma. Perpetrators target professionals, particularly those in the salaried and medical sectors, interrupting their work hours with video calls. After the call ends, a disturbing message follows, claiming that the person they spoke with earlier has died suicide due to their conversation. Accompanying this message is a fraudulent death certificate, instilling fear in the victim and coercing them into parting with their money under extreme emotional duress.

Kolkata is also plagued scams revolving around courier and fake police frauds. Impersonating Customs officers, police personnel, or central agency officers, fraudsters deceive unsuspecting individuals into surrendering their money. Amplifying the gravity of the situation are e-commerce delivery cancellation code frauds, where victims are convinced to divulge their one-time password (OTP) to access their bank accounts. These manipulative tactics contribute significantly to the overall cyber fraud landscape in the city.

While law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts in Kolkata combat these cybercrimes, collaboration with technology giants such as Google is crucial. The Kolkata Police detective department’s cyber cell has already taken steps to safeguard citizens sending over 100 recommendations to Google to remove deceptive apps from the Play Store. These apps grant fraudsters access to users’ personal galleries, contact lists, and locations, enabling harassment and causing devastating economic losses.

Amidst these challenges, cyber awareness initiatives, such as the cyber awareness walk held in Sector V, provide a glimmer of hope. Raising awareness about cybersecurity and equipping individuals with knowledge and tools to protect themselves is essential in thwarting cybercriminals’ efforts.

Sources:

– Crime Investigation Department of West Bengal Police

– “Kolkata sees surge in cybercrimes” – The Times of India