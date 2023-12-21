Drug and Weapons Seizure Leads to Arrest in Buffalo

Buffalo Police Department conducted a successful search warrant on December 6, resulting in the recovery of a loaded weapon and the arrest of a 20-year-old man, Mekhi Green. Along with the loaded FN Five-Seven pistol and two Glock switches, police also seized approximately 10 ounces of cocaine, 11.5 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of Molly, body armor, and additional ammunition.

The illegal weapon, capable of automatic firing with the assistance of Glock switches, posed a serious threat to public safety. The arrest and seizure highlight the Buffalo Police Department’s commitment to removing dangerous weapons and drugs from the streets.

Mekhi Green now faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the seventh degree. These charges reflect the severity of the offenses and the potential harm they could have caused to the community.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drugs and weapons in Buffalo and the need for continued law enforcement efforts in combating criminal activity. With the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics, including cocaine, fentanyl, and Molly, the police have disrupted a significant portion of the local drug trade.

The Buffalo Police Department’s success in this operation is a testament to their dedication, training, and expertise. By apprehending individuals involved in criminal activities and seizing illegal firearms and drugs, law enforcement agencies contribute to community safety and send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Through proactive policing and continued collaboration with the community, law enforcement hopes to deter and minimize the presence of drugs and weapons, ensuring a safer environment for all residents of Buffalo.