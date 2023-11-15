Netflix Set to Benefit from the End of Actors’ Strike

After a labor dispute lasting 118 days, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has announced a tentative agreement with Hollywood studio executives, bringing an end to the recent strike. This development is expected to have a positive impact on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), allowing the streaming giant to maintain its anticipated 2024 film and TV content slate.

According to analysts, the conclusion of the strike comes as welcome news for Netflix, as it prevents potential disruptions in its production and rollout schedule. TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge emphasized the significance of the resolution, stating, “The end of the strike is a clear positive for Netflix, as we think the timing allows for the 2024 film & TV content slate to largely roll out as expected.” Industry executives had expressed concerns that if the strike had persisted into the following year, the release of new content could have been significantly disrupted.

In addition to the immediate production implications, the end of the strike also brings back opportunities for actor marketing and promotion. This is promising for Netflix, as increased awareness and engagement with actors often leads to higher viewership of their shows and movies.

While Netflix has so far managed to minimize the impact of the strike, as its release schedule has allowed for a buffer between production and release, the strike’s end ensures a smoother content pipeline going forward. Blackledge notes that member retention on Netflix correlates closely with engagement, making a consistent offering of fresh shows and films crucial for maintaining and attracting subscribers.

One advantage Netflix holds is its international production activities, which were unaffected the strikes primarily centered in the United States. This makes Netflix a leader in global streaming services and positions it favorably compared to its US-based counterparts.

Overall, analysts remain bullish on Netflix’s prospects, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. Given the positive impact of the strike’s resolution and the steady growth of its international presence, many analysts predict a further 11% increase in Netflix shares over the coming months.

