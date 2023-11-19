WhatsApp Partners with Docusign to Simplify Document Signing Process

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has been making strides in expanding its functionalities as the most widely used messaging application in Spain. In their latest move, the company has teamed up with Docusign, a popular online document signing platform, to provide users with seamless access to this feature within the app, eliminating the need to switch platforms and allowing them to benefit from enhanced security protocols.

By incorporating Docusign into WhatsApp, the document signing process is significantly streamlined, particularly in situations where details are finalized through messaging, which many people prefer as their primary means of communication. Users can now sign contracts directly within WhatsApp, and the integration offers additional useful features such as notification alerts when the other party has signed the document.

Meta’s goal is to make WhatsApp a multifunctional platform, and this partnership with Docusign will enable users to conduct business transactions efficiently through the app. Initial tests have shown that documents sent via WhatsApp are signed seven times faster than those sent via email, making it a valuable tool for accelerating the signing process.

As for security, Docusign ensures document protection through encryption and measures to prevent any form of tampering. Additionally, WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption and privacy features contribute to a secure signing experience.

The timeline for the rollout of this partnership remains unclear; however, it has been confirmed that the WhatsApp Delivery option, as it is named, will be available as an add-on for Docusign’s standard and premium customers. To send a document via WhatsApp, the document creator only needs to meet these criteria.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I sign any type of document through WhatsApp?

Yes, you can sign various types of documents, including contracts and agreements, using the WhatsApp-Docusign integration.

2. Is the document signing process secure?

Both Docusign and WhatsApp prioritize the security and privacy of users’ documents. Docusign encrypts documents to prevent manipulation, while WhatsApp utilizes end-to-end encryption and additional privacy features.

3. Will the WhatsApp Delivery option be available for all Docusign users?

The WhatsApp Delivery option will be accessible to Docusign customers with standard and premium subscription plans.

4. How much faster is the document signing process on WhatsApp compared to email?

According to tests conducted Meta and Docusign, documents sent via WhatsApp are signed seven times faster than those sent via email.