WhatsApp is Working on Exciting New Features for Users

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is constantly evolving with new updates and features. This week, thanks to WABetaInfo, we have a sneak peek into the upcoming changes that WhatsApp is currently working on to enhance user experience.

The list of WhatsApp updates is extensive, with many changes ranging from simple modifications in the user interface to improvements in how users interact with the app. Some of these updates have not yet been implemented in the beta versions but have been discovered within the app’s code.

One of the exciting discoveries is the possibility of having password-protected chats and groups. This feature would allow users to lock their conversations and groups with a password, providing an additional layer of security and privacy.

WhatsApp is also considering integrating a search engine within the “News” section of the app. This would make it easier for users to find channels and updates from other users, enhancing the discoverability and navigation experience.

In terms of privacy, WhatsApp is working on a new system to protect the IP address during calls. This feature, discovered in the latest iOS beta version, aims to enhance privacy and prevent the leakage of user IP addresses.

Taking inspiration from Telegram, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to pin important messages within conversations. This feature will make it easier to access specific messages, even in lengthy chat histories.

Additionally, WhatsApp is set to improve the user communication experience integrating new writing formats within the app. This will provide users with more options for expressing themselves and interacting with others.

Another exciting feature in development is the ability to have a username on WhatsApp. Users will have the option to choose a username that others can use to search for them, eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers to start a conversation.

Furthermore, the app now allows users to copy links found within channels and share them in chats or groups. This feature is already available, making it convenient for users to share interesting content without any hassle.

While these are just some of the upcoming changes, WhatsApp is continuously working on more updates that will be released in the coming weeks. To try out these new features, it is recommended to have the beta version of the app.

