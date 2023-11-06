New Nintendo Switch OLED Edition Packs: Super Mario Party and Animal Crossing Inspired

Nintendo has recently announced the release of two new exciting packs for the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition. The first pack features a special Super Mario Party edition, including a pair of Joy-Con controllers inspired the popular game. Along with the unique controllers, the pack also includes a digital version of Super Mario Party and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. This pack will be available in stores on November 19, just in time for the Black Friday sales.

In addition to the Super Mario Party pack, another exciting bundle has been confirmed for release on November 10. This pack includes the original Super Mario Party game from 2018 (not to be confused with the recently released Mario Party Superstars), along with a pair of Joy-Con controllers in vibrant blue and red colors. This pack will be priced at $99.99 in the United States.

These two packs are not the only new additions to the Switch lineup. Nintendo has also announced the arrival of new editions of the Nintendo Switch Lite, inspired the popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as a striking red Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Edition.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will the Super Mario Party and Animal Crossing inspired packs be available outside the United States?

A: At the moment, Nintendo has only confirmed the availability of the Switch OLED Edition packs in the United States. There is no official information yet on whether these packs will be released in other regions.

Q: How much will the Super Mario Party pack and Animal Crossing inspired packs cost?

A: The Super Mario Party pack will be priced at $349.99, while the Animal Crossing inspired packs’ pricing is yet to be announced.

Q: Can I purchase the products included in the packs separately?

A: The Super Mario Party pack includes a special design Joy-Con and a digital copy of the game, which are not available for separate purchase. However, the Animal Crossing inspired packs and additional Joy-Con controllers can be purchased individually.