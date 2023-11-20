WhatsApp Introduces Subscription for Channels: A New Way to Monetize Content

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently launched updates that brought new features such as broadcast channels, group communities, and the ability to define who can see our profile picture, among others. Now, Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, is considering the possibility of introducing a small monthly subscription fee for certain channels.

This new update, according to Will Cathcart, the director of the application, aims to enable content monetization on the platform, marking the first paid feature on WhatsApp. The introduction of this subscription model could potentially revolutionize the way users consume content on the platform.

Until now, WhatsApp users have been able to use the Channels feature for free. They simply need to follow the company or public figure of interest on the messaging app to receive updates. However, this might change soon, especially for channels that are associated with well-known personalities or have a large following.

It has also been mentioned that WhatsApp might introduce targeted ads in specific sections such as Status and Channels. It is worth noting that this change would not impact texting or the overall messaging experience on the platform, ensuring that users can still enjoy a seamless communication experience.

This update was initially planned for WhatsApp Business, but it will now be made available for all users. After completing a beta testing phase on Android devices, the company announced that it is now possible to have two active accounts on a single device, allowing users to switch between these accounts effortlessly.

To set up this feature on WhatsApp, users will need a second mobile number and an additional SIM card or a phone that supports multiple SIM cards or eSIM. They can follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your device.

2. Access the App Settings, usually located in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Within Settings, look for the “Accounts” option.

4. Next to the name of your current account, you will see a dropdown arrow that needs to be selected.

5. The option “Add Account” will appear, and you will need to click on it.

The application has mentioned that users will have the ability to individually control the privacy settings and notifications for each account. This will enable users to have a more personalized and controlled experience on each of their WhatsApp accounts, preventing work-related messages from disturbing their personal time.

With these updates, WhatsApp is not only expanding its feature set but also opening up new possibilities for content creators and providing users with more options for controlling their messaging experience.

FAQs

1. Will WhatsApp start charging for all channels?

No, the subscription fee for selected channels is an optional feature that WhatsApp is considering. Regular channels will still be available for free.

2. How will the introduction of subscriptions impact users?

The introduction of subscriptions for channels will primarily affect channels related to well-known personalities or with a large following. Users will have the choice to subscribe to these channels for exclusive content paying a monthly fee.

3. Will the new update introduce ads in private conversations?

No, the targeted ads introduced WhatsApp will be limited to specific sections such as Status and Channels. Private conversations will remain ad-free, preserving the privacy of users’ personal communications.

4. Can I have two WhatsApp accounts on the same device?

Yes, with the latest update, WhatsApp allows users to have two active accounts on a single device. Users can switch between these accounts, enabling them to separate personal and professional communications effectively.

5. Are there any additional privacy features introduced in the update?

Yes, WhatsApp now offers users the ability to control privacy settings and notifications for each account individually. This allows users to tailor their messaging experience according to their preferences and avoid receiving work-related messages during non-work hours.