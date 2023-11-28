Valentino Announces Collaboration with Bitmoji for Digital Fashion Collection

Valentino, a renowned luxury fashion brand, is taking a bold step into the digital fashion world collaborating with Bitmoji, the popular avatar platform on Snapchat. This groundbreaking partnership will allow Bitmoji users to dress up their digital avatars in exclusive looks from Valentino’s Spring 2024 collection. From stylish dresses to trendy sneakers, Bitmoji users can now bring a touch of high fashion to their virtual wardrobes.

This collaboration marks the first foray into luxury fashion for Bitmoji, while Valentino continues to explore the opportunities of the digital realm. With the rise of the Metaverse, more luxury brands are recognizing the potential of virtual fashion, ushering in a new era of style.

Starting from November 16, Snapchat users will have the opportunity to unlock five exclusive pieces from Valentino’s Spring 2024 collection. This includes a couture crepe dress, an embroidered blazer, the iconic Alltime Valentino Garavani bag, denim pants, and Valentino Garavani Rockstud sneakers. In December, additional styles will be added to the collection, featuring the Valentino Garavani Nite-Out sneakers, the bucket hat adorned with the VLogo, and more.

Valentino’s venture into the digital fashion landscape is not surprising, as many other fashion houses have already embarked on similar journeys. However, what sets Valentino apart is its focus on individuality and community. By allowing users to express their unique style and fostering a global community, Valentino is redefining the boundaries of fashion.

To acquire these digital fashion pieces, users will need to exchange 80 to 1,100 Snap Tokens, depending on the item. These Snap Tokens can be obtained from the Snapchat token store. The collection will be available in boutiques and digital platforms throughout the holiday season, featuring a range of styles from soft and relaxed looks to intricately embroidered party dresses, feather jumpers, crystal minidresses, and couture jackets. Additionally, the Rockstud footwear collection will expand with new silhouettes, including feminine bow sneakers and sculptural heel sandals.

Valentino’s collaboration with Bitmoji marks an exciting fusion of fashion and technology, enabling fashion enthusiasts to embrace the digital realm without compromising on style. It’s a testament to the evolving landscape of fashion and the limitless possibilities offered the digital world.

FAQ

1. What is Bitmoji?

Bitmoji is an avatar platform that allows users to create personalized digital representations of themselves.

2. How can Snapchat users access Valentino’s digital fashion collection?

Starting from November 16, Snapchat users can unlock exclusive pieces from Valentino’s Spring 2024 collection through their Bitmoji avatars exchanging Snap Tokens.

3. What other items will be included in the Valentino x Bitmoji collection?

In addition to dresses and sneakers, the collection will feature items such as an embroidered blazer, a Valentino Garavani bag, denim pants, bucket hats, and more.

4. Can these digital fashion pieces be purchased in real life?

Yes, Valentino’s Spring 2024 collection will be available in boutiques and online platforms, allowing customers to experience the fashion in both the virtual and physical realms.