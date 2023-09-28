WhatsApp Introduces AI Assistant: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Mark Zuckerberg, has announced exciting upcoming features that will soon be available to users. The company aims to provide an all-in-one solution integrating an AI assistant directly into the app, eliminating the need for separate chat apps like ChatGPT. The AI assistant, referred to as the “IA Agent,” will function as just another contact on your list.

With the IA Agent, WhatsApp users will be able to ask a wide range of questions and receive responses in a conversational manner. This feature will be similar to existing AI chat services such as ChatGPT and Google’s Chat Brad. The AI’s responses will be based on its own training and will provide realistic and helpful interactions. The underlying technology behind the IA Agent is Meta’s artificial intelligence, which is affiliated with Facebook.

The IA Agent will be available to users 24/7, allowing them to engage in conversations, request actions, and even interact with multimedia content such as photos and videos. In addition, WhatsApp plans to introduce group interactions with the IA Agent, enabling users to mention it in group chats, allowing everyone in the group to benefit from its assistance.

This new feature aims to provide users with endless possibilities and eliminate the need for separate AI chat apps. It will serve as a convenient alternative for accessing information that may not be readily available through traditional search engines.

The IA Agent is currently in development and has been observed in WhatsApp’s beta version. This suggests that it could be rolled out to stable versions of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, with WhatsApp’s upcoming AI assistant, users will have the convenience of accessing AI-powered chat services within the app itself. The integration of the IA Agent will provide a comprehensive and seamless messaging experience for WhatsApp users.

Sources:

– No source URLs provided.