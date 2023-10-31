The Future of WhatsApp: Connecting with Unknown Contacts

WhatsApp, the renowned messaging application, is set to unveil a remarkable new feature for all its users. Get ready to discover what it’s all about.

Known as the world’s most important messaging app, WhatsApp has made a significant mark in the digital world. Currently, it offers a great complement known as WhatsApp Web, a PC version of the popular app. One of the key advantages of this alternative is that it allows users to utilize WhatsApp on their computers without the need for downloads or installations. Furthermore, its features are similar to those found on the desktop version of WhatsApp.

The desktop application has recently introduced a groundbreaking function that allows users to initiate conversations with unknown contacts without the need to save them in their contact list. This feature, currently in beta for both iOS and Android, is expected to be launched globally after thorough testing.

What’s the purpose of this new WhatsApp update?

With this functionality, there is no longer a requirement to manually add contacts to your address book. By enabling direct contact with unknown individuals, the app guarantees additional privacy, as the established privacy settings also apply to these unknown contacts, safeguarding your personal information.

This feature proves especially useful when making inquiries to service companies, where adding them to your contact list is unnecessary. It also comes in handy when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers, allowing you to chat and verify the identity of the caller. Previously, users would often add contact information to their address books for one-time calls, resulting in a cluttered contact list with limited utility.

How to activate this function?

Currently, the privacy feature for displaying phone numbers in communities is not available to all WhatsApp users. To access this feature, simply click on ‘New Chat’ and then tap on ‘Phone Number’. This will display an interface where you can choose the country code and enter the phone number using the provided keyboard.

So, get ready for this groundbreaking update from WhatsApp, as it further enhances convenience and privacy for its users, ensuring seamless communication with both known and unknown contacts. Stay connected and enjoy the future of messaging.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Is the new WhatsApp update available to all users?

No, currently the feature allowing contact with unknown individuals is only available in beta for iOS and Android. It is expected to be launched globally after testing.

What is the purpose of this update?

The update allows users to initiate conversations with unknown contacts without saving them in their contact list. It provides additional privacy applying the established privacy settings to these unknown contacts.

Can I use this feature to contact service companies?

Yes, this update is particularly useful for contacting service companies without adding them to your contact list, avoiding clutter in your address book.

How can I activate this feature?

To activate the feature, click on ‘New Chat’ and then select ‘Phone Number’. Enter the country code and phone number using the provided keyboard.