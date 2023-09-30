Meta Platforms Inc. Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Meta Platforms Inc., a major player in the technology industry, is currently embroiled in a legal battle over allegations that it used copyrighted work of well-known authors to train its AI tool, LLaMA. The tool is a foundational model designed Meta to assist researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.

Authors such as Richard Kadrey, Christopher Golden, and Sarah Silverman have raised concerns about their work being used without their consent in the training of LLaMA. According to the authors, a substantial amount of text has been copied from various sources and utilized for training purposes.

As a result, a lawsuit has been filed against Meta Platforms, Inc., claiming that the company has financially benefited from the copyrighted work. The authors argue that the information extracted from their books will influence future work and that Meta should be held accountable for this.

However, Meta has strongly denied these allegations, stating that the training of LLaMA does not involve any copyrighted material from popular books. They argue that copyright law does not cover facts or information contained in books.

Meta has also compared the use of text for training AI models to the fair use doctrine, citing the precedent set the Authors Guild v. Google, Inc. case. They have invited individuals to examine the publicly available research papers related to the training of LLaMA for further assurance.

The intended purpose of the LLaMA model is to aid students, researchers, and developers in their research activities. It will be accessible to academic researchers, as well as individuals associated with civil society, regulatory bodies, and academia.

In response to the situation, intellectual property lawyer Jennifer Maisel has advised individuals to carefully review their agreements with Meta to understand the terms and conditions regarding the training of the AI model. This advice aims to help users mitigate potential third-party copyright infringement claims.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. is currently facing allegations of using copyrighted work to train its AI model, LLaMA. While the authors claim that their work has been used without consent, Meta maintains that the model was developed for legitimate research purposes and that it does not involve any unethical practices.

