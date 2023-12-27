Lizzo Mourns Loss of Beloved Dog, Pooka

Summary: Lizzo, the renowned singer, expressed her heartbreak as she announced the passing of her cherished pet dog, Pooka, on Christmas Day. Sharing the news on her Instagram, she posted a photo of herself, her mother, and sister cradling the dog. While some individuals raised concerns regarding a previous video where Lizzo featured her dog, fans defended her explaining that Pooka was older and her illness may not have been apparent at the time.

Lizzo, known for her hit song “Pink,” took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share the devastating news of her dog’s passing. In an emotional post, the singer expressed her love for Pooka, revealing the dates of birth and death. Accompanying the heartfelt message, Lizzo shared a touching photograph of herself, her mother, and sister embracing the beloved pet.

Later in the day, Lizzo posted a series of pictures chronicling her cherished moments with Pooka throughout the years. Among the images, there were snapshots of Lizzo cuddling her furry friend and crafting a keepsake with a mold of Pooka’s paw. Through her words, Lizzo conveyed the profound grief she was experiencing, acknowledging the profound impact her canine companion had on her life.

While Lizzo received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and fellow celebrities, some individuals questioned a video she had previously shared promoting her clothing brand, Yitty. The clip featured Lizzo cradling Pooka while announcing the brand’s “Pet Me” collection and wishing her viewers happy holidays. Concerns arose regarding the dog’s health in the video.

However, fans quickly came to Lizzo’s defense, offering reassurance that Pooka’s illness may not have been evident at the time of recording. They encouraged empathy and understanding, recognizing that the singer may have unknowingly captured the final moments with her beloved companion.

Lizzo’s loss serves as a reminder of the deep bond between humans and their pets. While the pain of losing a furry friend is undeniable, the cherished memories and love shared bring solace during these difficult times.