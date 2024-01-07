Lizzo Embraces Personal Transformation in 2024

In a recent Instagram video, Lizzo revealed her new body goals and promoted her company’s latest shapewear collection. The singer showcased the lifting technology of her brand, YITTY, while expressing contentment with her transformed physique.

Lizzo highlighted the two pieces in her shapewear collection, including a bra with a new square neck design and ultra lift leggings. Throughout the video, she wore outfits in various colors, such as burgundy, black, and navy blue.

With the assistance of someone helping her adjust the shapewear, Lizzo exclaimed, “The snatch in real time.” She praised the technology that perfectly snatched and lifted her body, joking that it made it appear as though she had been to the gym.

The singer playfully suggested alternative uses for her shapewear, like casually ordering a chai at a local shop, indicating the comfort and confidence it provided.

Wrapping up the inspiring post, Lizzo emphasized the importance of prioritizing oneself and embracing personal transformation. She encouraged her fans not to wait to become the best versions of themselves, concluding with her signature phrase, “New year, new me in my YITTY.”

Earlier, Lizzo had shared her commitment to personal wellness and self-care before the new year, along with the launch of YITTY. In a vulnerable Instagram post, she discussed her dedication to working on various aspects of her life, including music, relationships, body image, anxiety, and trust issues.

Lizzo’s journey towards personal transformation serves as an inspiration for her fans, reminding them of the power of self-love and continuous growth.