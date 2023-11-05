New Revelations Emerge in the SNP’s Missing WhatsApp Scandal

Fresh details have come to light in the ongoing scandal surrounding the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) missing WhatsApp messages. According to reports in Sunday newspapers, Nicola Sturgeon’s key aide, Liz Smith, submitted her messages to the UK Covid Inquiry as early as July. These revelations have raised questions and contradicted claims made Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison, who stated that the lawyers only requested the messages in September.

Furthermore, it has been discovered that Mr. Yousaf, who was initially reported to have deleted his messages, was able to provide the unredacted WhatsApp conversations after they were found on an old mobile phone. However, he has not confirmed whether he had informed the inquiry about deleting messages in the first place. The Sunday Mail also revealed that Ms. Lloyd, former chief of staff to the first minister, was asked to hand over her correspondence and notebooks during the summer.

These recent revelations have heightened pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to be transparent about her role in deleting WhatsApp messages. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross criticized the culture of secrecy within the SNP Government and called for full transparency to be shown to grieving families. He stated that both the first minister and the deputy first minister need to be honest and provide accurate information.

The controversy surrounding the missing WhatsApp messages began when Jamie Dawson KC, counsel for the UK Covid Inquiry, disclosed that key decision makers in Edinburgh had discussed the Scottish pandemic response over WhatsApp. However, it was found that only a few messages had been retained. National Clinical Director Jason Leitch was revealed to have routinely deleted his messages, and subsequent reports suggested that Ms. Sturgeon and Mr. Yousaf had done the same.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie criticized Mr. Yousaf’s refusal to answer basic questions, stating that it indicates he has something to hide. She also highlighted the culture of secrecy within the SNP and called on the first minister to provide answers. In relation to the missing WhatsApps, the Scottish Government has provided a table to the UK public inquiry, outlining whether the messages of 70 key government figures still exist.

