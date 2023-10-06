Former Rep. Liz Cheney Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan in Speech at University of Minnesota

In a recent speech at the University of Minnesota, former Rep. Liz Cheney criticized Rep. Jim Jordan, who is running for the position of Speaker of the House. Cheney, who was the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, accused Jordan of being aware of former President Donald Trump’s plans to overturn the election results.

Cheney stated, “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6th than any other member of the House of Representatives. Jim Jordan was involved, was part of the conspiracy in which Donald Trump was engaged as he attempted to overturn the election.”

Although Cheney did not expect Jordan to win the upcoming contest, she warned that his potential ascension to the position of Speaker of the House would send a troubling message about the Republican Party’s loyalty. She argued that it would be difficult to argue that elected Republicans could be trusted to defend the Constitution if Jordan were chosen as the leader of their party.

Rep. Jordan has secured the endorsement of former President Trump, who continues to exert influence within the Republican caucus. In a post on his social media platform, Trump stated that Jordan would be a “GREAT Speaker of the House.”

So far, Rep. Steve Scalise is the only other member to announce his candidacy for Speaker, but more are expected to join the contest. Cheney also praised Democrats for their decision to vote out Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, citing McCarthy’s loyalty to Trump and his refusal to hold him accountable for his actions.

Cheney’s speech took place on Wednesday, not Thursday.

Definitions:

– Rep. (abbreviation for Representative) – a member of the House of Representatives in the United States Congress.

– Speaker of the House – the presiding officer of the United States House of Representatives, responsible for leading the House and its proceedings.

– Insurrection – a violent uprising against an authority or government.

– Caucus – a group or faction within a political party.

– Loyalty – faithfulness or allegiance to a person, cause, or organization.

Sources:

– No URLs provided