New Updates on the Fury vs Ngannou Heavyweight Crossover Fight

A highly anticipated crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is set to take place tomorrow, marking one of the most significant boxing events of the year. As fans eagerly await the clash between the experienced Fury and the powerful Ngannou, here is all the latest information you need to know.

When and Where is the Fight?

The Fury vs. Ngannou fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 28. The main card will begin at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST, with the main event ringwalks expected at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST on Sunday. The fight will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, adding an air of excitement and novelty to the event.

How and Where to Watch

For viewers in the United States, ESPN+ PPV will be broadcasting the fight. Meanwhile, fans in the UK can catch the action on TNT Sports Box Office. Outside of the UK, US, Canada, and Ireland, DAZN will be streaming the fight in over 200 countries worldwide (excluding the aforementioned regions).

DAZN Viewing Options and Device Compatibility

DAZN can be accessed through various devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android devices, iPhone, iPad, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and Roku. A full list of supported devices can be found on the DAZN website.

Fighters’ Profiles

Tyson Fury, a British national, boasts an impressive record of 33 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 24 knockouts. Born on August 12, 1988, Fury stands at 6’9″ tall with an 85-inch reach.

Francis Ngannou, hailing from Cameroon, is relatively new to the boxing scene with a record of 0 wins and 0 losses. Standing at 6’4″ tall with an 83-inch reach, Ngannou’s raw power has garnered attention and curiosity among fight fans.

Fight Card Lineup

In addition to the highly anticipated Fury vs. Ngannou matchup, the fight card includes exciting clashes between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye in the heavyweight division, Joseph Parker and Simon Kean, Arslanbek Makhmudov and Junior Anthony Wright, Moses Itauma and Istvan Bernath, Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole, and Jack McGann and Alcibiade Duran Galvan in the super welterweight category.

Prepare yourself for an epic showdown as Fury and Ngannou step into the ring to test their skills and determine who will emerge victorious. Don’t miss this historic moment in sports entertainment.

FAQ

Q: What time does the Fury vs. Ngannou fight start?

The main card is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST. The main event ringwalks for Fury vs. Ngannou are expected at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST on Sunday.

Q: Which channels or streaming platforms can I watch the Fury vs. Ngannou fight on?

In the United States, the fight will be available on ESPN+ PPV. UK viewers can purchase the fight on TNT Sports Box Office. For international viewers (excluding UK, US, Canada, and Ireland), DAZN will be offering a streaming option.

Q: Can I watch Fury vs. Ngannou on DAZN?

The Fury vs. Ngannou fight will be available on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide, excluding the UK, Ireland, US, and Canada.

Q: Which devices are supported DAZN?

DAZN is supported on various platforms, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android devices, iPhone, iPad, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, and web browsers (excluding Argentina, Chile, and Colombia).

Q: Where is the Fury vs. Ngannou fight taking place?

The fight will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, adding a unique setting to the already monumental event.