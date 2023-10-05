Remembering Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer: A Hero Lost in the Line of Duty

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old fallen deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was remembered and honored family, friends, and colleagues at his funeral service on October 5. Deputy Clinkunbroomer served as a field training officer at the Department’s Palmdale Station and followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who all served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

During the service, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna spoke about Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s character and dedication to his job. Sheriff Luna highlighted Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s compassionate nature, saying he treated everyone fairly and had a knack for sensing when someone needed support.

Tragically, Deputy Clinkunbroomer was shot while in his patrol SUV on September 16. After an investigation, the suspect, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, was arrested two days later. Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s colleagues remembered him as a leader and someone they could rely on for help and guidance.

Aside from his commitment to his job, Deputy Clinkunbroomer also valued maintaining a healthy work-life balance. He remained close with his high school friends and often invited them over to watch football on Sundays. The deputy’s father and fiancee both spoke at the service, sharing stories and expressing their love and pride for him.

Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the bravery and sacrifice that law enforcement officers make every day. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his dedication to his community will not be forgotten.

Source: Los Angeles Daily News