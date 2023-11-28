Social Media Livestream Shopping: Transforming the Retail Landscape

Social media platforms have become the latest frontier for retailers as livestream shopping gains momentum in the U.S. market. Luxury accessories resale platform, myGemma, has recognized this trend and has made significant investments in livestream shopping throughout 2023. In fact, livestream hub sales have accounted for 15% of myGemma’s year-to-date revenue, a testament to the growing popularity of this sales channel.

With the launch of TikTok Shop, the potential for social media-driven commerce has reached new heights. As a launch partner for handbag resale, myGemma’s rigorous authentication and valuation process provided the credibility and success needed for TikTok’s entrance into the luxury space. By offering in-house authentication and ensuring absolute trust between buyers and sellers, myGemma has positioned itself as a leading player in this emerging market.

In addition to collaborating with influencers, myGemma has also been focusing on growing its own livestream sessions. These sessions have quickly become the platform’s second-largest revenue stream, outside of its website. With five live showrooms in its New York City “livestream hub,” myGemma currently hosts over 20 livestreams per week, a number that is expected to more than double in 2024.

Handbags dominate the livestream sales, accounting for 67% of total revenue, followed jewelry at 20% and watches at 13%. Louis Vuitton and Chanel are the top-selling handbag brands, making up nearly two-thirds of total sales in this category. Cartier leads jewelry sales at 41%, while unbranded diamond basics claim 18% of the market. Despite a recent decline in Rolex prices on the secondary market, demand for these timepieces remains strong, with Rolex watches comprising 63% of myGemma’s livestream watch sales.

As the holiday season approaches, myGemma expects the livestream shopping channel to perform exceptionally well. Luxury spending levels are projected to return to normal, and online shopping could see a 9% increase compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation. With its authenticators and warehouse in New York City, myGemma can ensure timely delivery of purchased items, alleviating the concerns of last-minute shoppers.

With its commitment to sustainability and the ability to buy and sell luxury items quickly and securely, myGemma is revolutionizing the luxury resale market. By embracing the power of social media and livestream shopping, myGemma is well-positioned for continued success in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

FAQs

1. What is livestream shopping?

Livestream shopping is a form of e-commerce where sellers showcase and sell products via live video broadcasts on social media platforms. Viewers can interact with the sellers, ask questions, and make purchases in real-time.

2. How does myGemma authenticate its products?

myGemma has a team of in-house authentication experts who rigorously inspect each item for authenticity. This process ensures that buyers can trust the products they purchase on the platform.

3. What are the top-selling brands on myGemma’s livestream shopping platform?

The top-selling handbag brands on myGemma’s livestream shopping platform are Louis Vuitton and Chanel. Cartier leads in jewelry sales, and Rolex dominates the watch category.

4. How quickly can myGemma ship purchased items?

myGemma ships purchased items within 24 hours, allowing customers to receive their luxury accessories in a timely manner. This is especially beneficial for last-minute shoppers during the holiday season.

