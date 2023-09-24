How to Watch the Premier League Match Between Liverpool and West Ham

Liverpool and West Ham are set to face off in a Premier League match at Anfield stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off wins in their respective Europa League games, with Liverpool securing a 3-1 victory against LASK and West Ham defeating Backa Tapola 3-1.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 am ET on September 24 in the United States. To watch the game online, fans can stream it live through Peacock Premium. For live updates, GOAL will provide coverage of the match.

In terms of team news, Liverpool may see Ryan Gravenberch recover from a challenging second half in the previous game to feature in Sunday’s match. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will not be making their returns just yet. Players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota could potentially start alongside Mohamad Salah in the Liverpool lineup.

On the other hand, West Ham’s Edson Alvarez could make a return to the Premier League tie after being rested in the Backa Topola win. However, Aaron Cresswell suffered a hamstring issue in the same game and may be unavailable. Other players like Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek, and Michail Antonio are expected to be key figures in the West Ham lineup.

The head-to-head record between these two teams is not mentioned in the source article. However, this match is sure to be an exciting clash between two strong Premier League teams.

Sources:

– Peacock Premium (Streaming platform)

– GOAL (News outlet)

Additional Information:

The Premier League is the top professional football league in England, comprising 20 clubs.

Anfield is the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, located in Liverpool, England.

Europa League is a UEFA club competition for football teams from Europe, one tier below the UEFA Champions League.

LASK is a football club from Austria and Backa Tapola is a club from Serbia.

Liverpool’s manager is Jurgen Klopp, and West Ham is managed David Moyes.