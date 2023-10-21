Liverpool and Everton Prepare for the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool and Everton are gearing up for the highly anticipated Merseyside Derby, one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League. The match is scheduled for Saturday morning with kickoff at 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Fans will be able to watch the game for free on various streaming services, including Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. This offers fans multiple options to catch all the action live.

Liverpool enters the match after a 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, currently standing in fourth place in the Premier League table. On the other hand, Everton has secured victories in two of their last three league matches, including a 3-0 win against Bournemouth on October 7th.

Taking place at Anfield in Liverpool, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter between these two local rivals. Both teams will be looking to secure the much-coveted victory and gain bragging rights in the city of Liverpool.

For those tuning in on television, the game will be broadcasted on the USA Network. Various cable providers such as AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, and Verizon Fios will carry the match.

For cord-cutters, live streaming options include Fubo.tv (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial), and Sling TV (promotional offers). These platforms offer seamless access to live sports without the need for a cable subscription.

If you’re looking to support your favorite team, you can find team hats, shirts, and other gear from retailers like Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and New Era.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling showdown between Liverpool and Everton as they battle it out in the Merseyside Derby. Tune in to watch the match and witness the intensity of this longstanding rivalry.

