Liverpool’s Luis Diaz Calls for Support in Finding Kidnapped Father

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is seeking the support of his Instagram followers in the desperate search for his kidnapped father, Luis Manuel Diaz. The winger’s parents were abducted in Colombia two gunmen, with Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, being rescued on the same day. However, his father still remains missing.

In a show of solidarity, Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota held up Diaz’s jersey after scoring the opening goal in their recent Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest. This act of support highlighted the team’s unity and gave Diaz a powerful message of encouragement during this difficult time.

Diaz took to Instagram to share details about a march for the liberation of his father, urging his followers to join in raising awareness and calling for his release. The footballer’s determination and resilience in the face of adversity have inspired an outpouring of support from fans and fellow athletes.

Colombia’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, disclosed that there is a possibility that Diaz’s father may be in Venezuela. He has requested the assistance of President Gustavo Petro to help locate and free Luis Manuel Diaz. President Petro has pledged his support, and efforts are being made to deploy forces in the search for the abducted father.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently commented on Jota’s touching gesture, expressing his surprise and appreciation. The team’s dedication to supporting their teammate in his personal struggle has shown the strong bond and camaraderie within the squad.

As Diaz continues to fight for his father’s release, he may miss the upcoming league clash against Luton Town. However, his bravery and resolve on and off the field serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the strength of the human spirit.

