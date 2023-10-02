Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister Facing FA Charge over Instagram Comment

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly facing an FA charge after making a comment on Cristian Romero’s Instagram post. Mac Allister claimed that Tottenham was helped the officials in a social media comment, stating, “Normal when you have 12 players,” in response to Romero’s comments on the match. The FA is considering taking action against the £34m Anfield star for his remarks.

This charge comes at an unfortunate time for Liverpool, as Curtis Jones is potentially out for three Premier League matches. If Mac Allister is also unable to play, Jurgen Klopp will be left with a shortage of midfield options.

It is worth noting that the FA may also choose to fine Liverpool for Mac Allister’s comments. However, many argue that the midfielder’s frustration is justified, given the magnitude of the mistake made the officials. The PGMOL has even admitted post-match that the error should never have occurred.

Charging Mac Allister in this situation would be seen as ridiculous many. Liverpool would feel hard done, especially considering the already disappointing result in their match against Tottenham. The FA’s decision to take action against Mac Allister would not sit well with those who believe that players have the right to express their frustrations.

Overall, it remains to be seen what action the FA will take regarding Mac Allister’s comment. However, if charges are brought against him, it could further compound Liverpool’s difficulties in the midfield.

Definitions:

FA – The Football Association, the governing body of English football.

Instagram – A social media platform where users can share photos and videos.

PGMOL – Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the organisation responsible for providing officials for football matches in English professional leagues.

Source: Metro