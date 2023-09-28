Jude Bellingham’s Response to Szoboszlai’s Instagram Post Spurs Liverpool Fans’ Excitement

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has caused a stir among Liverpool fans with his response to Dominik Szoboszlai’s recent Instagram post. Bellingham, who was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the past year, ended up joining Real Madrid instead. However, Liverpool supporters are still hopeful that they may be able to lure Bellingham to their club in the future.

Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig over the summer, has been performing impressively in midfield, scoring two goals in eight appearances. His latest goal in the Carabao Cup victory over Leicester was a stunning effort that soared into the top corner of the net. Szoboszlai shared a post on social media with the caption “Bang!”, prompting a flurry of responses. Bellingham chimed in with “Szobooo!” accompanied a rocket emoji.

Liverpool fans were quick to notice Bellingham’s reply and expressed their excitement on social media. Some fans envisioned a midfield partnership between Bellingham and Szoboszlai, with a solid defensive midfielder behind them. Others speculated about Bellingham potentially making a move to Liverpool in the future, stating that he would complete their midfield. There were also fans who voiced their belief that Bellingham made the wrong choice in joining Real Madrid and wished he had chosen Liverpool instead.

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly continue to keep a close eye on Bellingham’s career at Real Madrid, hoping that one day he may don the Liverpool jersey.