Student Recounts Professor’s Heroic Action During Campus Shooting

In a recent interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, student Brett Johnsen shared a harrowing account of a professor’s daring act during a tragic shooting incident that took place on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Johnsen vividly described the moment the shooter opened fire and the incredible response of his professor, who commanded him to run to safety.

In the midst of the chaos and danger that ensued, Johnsen recalled the unwavering determination and bravery displayed his professor. Instead of fleeing for his own safety, the professor selflessly directed his students to run away from the shooter, ensuring their well-being even at the risk of his own life.

Johnsen’s account provides a poignant reminder of the immense courage and selflessness that can emerge during times of crisis. It serves as a testament to the incredible acts of heroism that ordinary individuals are capable of when faced with extraordinary circumstances.

While the details of the shooting incident are still being investigated, Johnsen’s testimony offers a first-hand perspective on the heroic actions that unfolded on the UNLV campus. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and the impact that can be made through decisive and selfless acts in times of crisis.

As the investigation continues and the UNLV community reels from the tragic event, Johnsen’s powerful account serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience that can be found in humanity, even in the face of adversity.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected this tragedy, and commendations to all those who demonstrated bravery and selflessness in the face of danger.