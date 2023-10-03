Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Will Names Son as Inheritor of Business Empire

Unofficial Telegram channels in Russia are claiming that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, has bequeathed his assets and control of his business empire to his 25-year-old son, Pavel. The channels, including Port, have published what they claim to be a copy of Prigozhin’s will, which designates Pavel as the sole inheritor. The document was supposedly notarized on March 2 and Pavel is said to have filed an application for inheritance on September 8.

Additionally, Port alleges that Pavel Prigozhin is set to collect all debts owed to his father, including an estimated $800 million owed the Russian Defense Ministry. However, the accuracy of this figure cannot be verified. It is worth noting that in June, President Vladimir Putin stated that Prigozhin’s businesses had received 86 billion rubles (approximately $850 million) from the defense ministry between May 2022 and May 2023. Furthermore, Prigozhin’s Concord catering company made 80 billion rubles from state contracts to supply food to the Russian army.

Telegram channels linked to Wagner have also claimed that Pavel Prigozhin is currently in negotiations with the Russian reserve force Rosgvardia for the return of Wagner fighters to the conflict in Ukraine. However, these claims remain unverified, and it is unclear whether Wagner fighters would be incorporated into different military structures. Rosgvardia had previously acquired much of Wagner’s heavy weaponry after the group was disarmed following a mutiny.

It is important to note that CNN cannot independently verify the reports or the authenticity of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s will.

Sources: Unofficial Telegram channels in Russia, Port, GreyZone, CNN