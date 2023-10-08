UN Peacekeepers in South Lebanon Remain in Position Amidst Hezbollah-Israel Fire Exchange

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, has confirmed that their peacekeepers are still in position despite an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel earlier on Sunday. According to a statement released UNIFIL, rockets were detected being fired from southeast Lebanon towards Israeli-occupied territory in the vicinity of Kafr Chouba. In response to this, artillery fire was observed coming from Israel into Lebanon.

The peacekeeping force has been actively working with authorities from both sides of the Blue Line, engaging at various levels to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. UNIFIL’s peacekeepers have remained in their designated locations and have continued their duties, some even seeking shelter for their safety.

UNIFIL is committed to de-escalating the situation and has made itself available to provide assistance in this regard. They have called upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and utilize UNIFIL’s established channels for liaison and coordination to prevent a rapid deterioration of the security situation.

This recent exchange of fire highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the importance of the presence of UN peacekeepers. The mission of UNIFIL is to help maintain stability and peace in south Lebanon, as well as support the Lebanese Armed Forces in ensuring security along the Blue Line.

Source: UNIFIL