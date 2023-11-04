UFC Sao Paulo: Exciting Fight Card to Showcase Heavyweight and Welterweight Battles

UFC Sao Paulo is set to take place on November 4, 2023, at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. MMA fans are in for a thrilling night of action-packed fights, headlined the heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis. The highly anticipated co-main event features Gabriel Bonfim taking on Nicolas Dalby in a welterweight showdown.

The UFC Sao Paulo fight card promises to be an absolute spectacle, with a mix of experienced fighters and emerging prospects. From knockout artists to submission specialists, this event has it all. Fans can expect to witness intense battles in different weight classes, including heavyweight, welterweight, middleweight, lightweight, and strawweight.

In addition to the main event and co-main event, the card features many other exciting matchups. Fight fans will be treated to Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento in the heavyweight division, Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov in the middleweight division, and Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira in another middleweight clash.

The fight card also includes intriguing bouts like Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky in the lightweight division, Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the welterweight division, and Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino in the light heavyweight division.

Additionally, there will be thrilling matchups in the women’s strawweight division, with Denise Gomes facing Angela Hill and Eduarda Moura taking on Montserrat Ruiz. Lastly, Marc Diakiese will go head-to-head with Kaue Fernandes in a lightweight contest.

