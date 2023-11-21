New Article: The Psychology Behind Purposeless Live Broadcasts on TikTok

Inside the world of TikTok, a peculiar trend is emerging: purposeless live broadcasts that garner thousands of followers. With no clear purpose or interaction between the host and the audience, these broadcasts captivate viewers and raise concerns about the psychological and social impact of such content.

Enab Baladi, a news outlet, has closely observed several live streams on TikTok that lack any meaningful nature. From a girl silently cleaning her kitchen to a Bedouin shepherd sleeping next to his sheep, these broadcasts attract followers despite their silence or lack of engagement with the audience.

TikTok, a video hosting service, allows users to submit videos ranging from a few seconds to 10 minutes in duration. Many individuals aspire to gain fame and profit from live streaming amassing followers, increasing viewership, or encouraging their followers to send virtual gifts.

The allure of purposeless live broadcasts lies in the alternative virtual community they create. By presenting themselves in unconventional ways, content creators on TikTok aim to capture viewers’ attention and financial support effortlessly. The reasons behind following such content vary from person to person, with motivations rooted in each individual’s cultural background, living conditions, and personal details.

According to Syrian sociologist Safwan Moshli, followers of purposeless live broadcasts seek solace in the virtual world as an alternative to their real-life circumstances. By finding belonging in a virtual society, they attempt to alleviate the emptiness and fears associated with their political, social, or economic realities.

Long broadcasts, lasting up to eight hours, foster connections between viewers. These extended periods provide an opportunity for viewers to engage in side conversations with others who may have developed relationships in previous broadcasts.

The psychological and social behavior of followers of purposeless live broadcasts on TikTok are influenced various factors, including their surrounding environment and cultural and social backgrounds. The level of interaction varies from region to region, and the behavior of viewers often contrasts with their real-life circumstances.

While purposeless live broadcasts may offer temporary relief from psychological pressure and provide entertainment, there are risks associated with prolonged engagement. Excessive consumption of such content can lead to addiction, affecting an individual’s real-life relationships and overall well-being.

It is important to exercise caution and moderation in consumption, as spending too much time in the virtual world can disrupt daily life and hinder concentration. The imbalance caused relentless exposure to purposeless content can profoundly impact an individual’s psychological and emotional state.

