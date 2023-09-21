The Decline of Live Sports in the Cable Bundle and the Rise of Streaming

Streaming services have started to encroach on the live sports and news offerings that have long been the stronghold of cable bundles. This shift threatens to destabilize the cable bundle model that has dominated the media landscape for years.

Traditionally, cable packages have offered live sports as a major selling point, attracting subscribers with the promise of access to MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events. However, streaming services are now entering this space. Warner Bros. Discovery, for example, will make its live sports offerings available on the Max app, with plans to charge an additional $9.99 per month. Similarly, Amazon has obtained the rights to “Thursday Night Football,” while Apple holds the rights to Major League Soccer and some Friday night MLB games.

Live news is also no longer exclusive to linear television. Max is set to launch a live news channel, CNN Max, becoming the first cable news network to offer a 24/7 live streaming news service. Major broadcast news networks, such as NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News, also provide streaming options through their respective apps.

As live sports and news make their way onto streaming platforms, the stability of the cable bundle is starting to crumble. However, ESPN remains a major factor as it plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer platform. Once ESPN is available directly to consumers, the grip of the traditional cable bundle is likely to weaken significantly.

Analysts predict that the shift towards streaming will result in cord cutting and financial challenges for content providers. Michael Pachter from Wedbush Securities believes that content providers are moving towards a less profitable business model, which could lead to budget cuts and labor disputes. Ross Benes from Insider Intelligence sees the collapse of traditional distribution for sports as inevitable, although he acknowledges that older viewers who are accustomed to linear television may take longer to adapt. He also warns that although streaming options may initially be cheaper and more convenient for viewers, the cost of accessing all the major sporting events could become even more expensive than before.

While some analysts predict the downfall of traditional linear television, others argue that the current fragmentation of content across various streaming services actually encourages consumers to stick with cable bundles. Rich Greenfield from LightShed Partners believes that having access to a deep library of live news and sports within a bundle is a superior consumer experience compared to piecing together multiple streaming services. He suggests that the Disney-Charter model, which offers cable customers access to an advertising-supported streamer, could be a promising future direction for the industry.

In conclusion, the rise of streaming services offering live sports and news is disrupting the cable bundle model that has long relied on these offerings. The future of media lies in the balance as content providers and consumers navigate the changing landscape of how they consume live content.

