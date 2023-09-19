Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch Live Sports Tier on Max Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will introduce a live sports tier on its Max streaming service, providing subscribers with access to over 300 live games per year. Known as the “Bleacher Report Sports Add-On,” this package will include a selection of live sports events such as MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and US Soccer. In addition to live games, subscribers will also have access to live pre- and post-game programming, extensive on-demand content, and extended series. This move marks the first time Warner Bros. Discovery has made its premium sports content available on a streaming platform.

The launch of the live sports tier comes just in time for the Major League Baseball playoffs, with the National League Division Series beginning on October 7. Initially, this sports tier will be offered as a free add-on for Max subscribers until February 29, 2024. Afterward, it will be available for a monthly price of $9.99. Sports games will continue to be broadcasted on Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear network, including TNT, TBS, and truTV.

This development is a response to the ongoing decline of traditional cable television, which has prompted Warner Bros. Discovery and other entertainment giants to seek alternative platforms for sports broadcasting. By bringing live sports to streaming services, they aim to adapt to changing viewer preferences and the shift towards digital consumption.

Warner Bros. Discovery also plans to introduce live news content to the Max platform through its CNN Max service starting on September 27. This expansion of offerings aims to establish Max as a comprehensive streaming service for consumers.

The live sports tier will leverage the Bleacher Report brand, which Warner Bros. acquired in 2012. As a well-known digital sports news and culture platform, Bleacher Report’s integration into Max will enhance the overall sports content and attract a diverse audience, particularly young sports fans.

