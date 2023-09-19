Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max Streaming App to Feature Live Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming app, Max, is set to offer live sports beginning on October 5. The newly introduced tier, known as the “Bleacher Report Sports Add-On,” will simulcast a range of sports events, including MLB, NHL, NBA, and NCAA March Madness. Max subscribers will receive free access to the tier until February 29, after which it will cost an additional $9.99 per month.

This move comes as Warner Bros. Discovery aims to attract a younger audience who may have previouslypassed traditional pay-TV bundles. The addition of sports to the streaming service is part of the company’s strategy to make their platform more appealing and profitable.

Max has already undergone various changes in recent times, such as the merging of HBO Max and Discovery+ apps, as well as a deal with AMC Networks to feature a selection of popular shows. The inclusion of live sports and news has been highly anticipated, with the app also set to introduce CNN Max, a 24/7 live news hub, on September 27.

The sports tier on Max will include MLB postseason games, 60 NHL regular season games, 65 NBA regular season matchups, as well as live video and other content from Bleacher Report.

As Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming segment proved profitable in the first half of the year, the company expects this trend to continue throughout the year. While the price of Max has already increased earlier this year, company executives have indicated the potential for further price hikes in the future.

