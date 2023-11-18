TikTok Activist Live Streams Israeli Raid on His Home in Hebron

Eyad Banat, a 35-year-old TikTok activist, found himself at the center of a violent Israeli raid on his home in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The incident unfolded during one of Banat’s nightly live streams on TikTok, where he raises financial aid for children in the besieged Gaza Strip. The raid was captured on camera and quickly circulated on social media platforms.

In the disturbing video, Israeli soldiers can be seen brutally assaulting Banat, stepping on him, kicking him, and using their rifles to push into his body while his children cried out in the background. Banat’s 10-year-old daughter, Sandy, described the horrifying scene, recounting how the soldiers grabbed her father, beat him relentlessly, and eventually handcuffed him before taking him away.

The raid took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and in addition to Eyad Banat, five members of the Banat family were arrested along with nine laborers from Gaza who were stranded in the occupied West Bank. While Eyad Banat has since been released, the nine laborers and three members of the Banat family remain in Israeli custody.

Eyad Banat’s cousin, the late political activist Nizar Banat, was tragically killed Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces in June 2021. Frighteningly, Eyad Banat remarked that the assault he endured during the Israeli raid mirrored the violence his cousin experienced at the hands of the PA.

Banat’s live stream on TikTok not only exposed the excessive force used against him but also highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza. Due to relentless Israeli military bombardment, Gaza is now grappling with severe shortages of essential resources such as water, fuel, and electricity, as well as the spread of disease.

Eyad Banat, while relieved to have been released, expressed his dedication to supporting the people of Gaza, emphasizing their struggle against Western countries on behalf of the entire Arab world. Despite the violence he and his family endured, Banat remains determined to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza, as they fight for their dignity, pride, and the rights of their nation.

