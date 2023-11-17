Media Companies Top List of Overpaid CEOs in 2022

Media, entertainment, and tech companies dominate the list of overpaid CEOs in 2022, according to a ranking nonprofit organization As You Sow. Topping the list is Live Nation’s Michael Rapino, who received a pay package of $139 million. Other companies on the list include Netflix, Paramount Global, Charter, Apple, and Alphabet.

The ranking As You Sow takes into account several metrics to determine overpay, including total shareholder return, shareholder votes against a CEO’s pay package, and the ratio of CEO pay to median worker pay. These metrics highlight the widening gap between CEO compensation and worker salaries, a concern that has gained attention from unions and policymakers.

As You Sow weighs the first two data points at 40% each, with the pay ratio accounting for the remaining 20%. The figures analyzed are for 2022 pay, and data for 2023 will become available in April.

CEO pay packages often include salary, bonuses, stock options, and grants. While shareholder votes on executive pay are advisory, high “no” votes reflect negatively on companies. In the case of Michael Rapino, approximately 81% of institutional shares and 54% of reported shares voted against his 2022 package.

Live Nation attributed a significant portion of Rapino’s compensation to a five-year employment agreement renewal and acknowledged that many of its employees have relatively low total compensation. Excluding the employment agreement, the CEO pay ratio would have been significantly lower.

The issue of CEO overcompensation has sparked labor strikes and prompted calls for regulatory action. Recently, politicians introduced the Curtailing Executive Overcompensation (CEO) Act, which would impose an excise tax on companies with a CEO-to-median-worker pay ratio of at least 50 to 1.

While high CEO pay remains a complex issue, As You Sow’s research suggests that companies with the most overpaid CEOs tend to have lower returns for shareholders compared to the average S&P 500 company. Finding the right balance between executive compensation and worker salaries is crucial for sustainable and equitable growth.