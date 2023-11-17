Exploring the Impact of Overpaid CEOs on Company Performance

Executive compensation has been a topic of intense scrutiny and debate in recent years. In a ranking of overpaid CEOs in 2022 nonprofit organization As You Sow, media, entertainment, and tech companies have prominently featured. Topping the list was Michael Rapino of Live Nation, with a staggering $139 million pay package. Other notable companies on the list included Netflix, Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery, Charter, Apple, and Alphabet.

As You Sow’s ranking takes into account various metrics to assess overpay. This includes evaluating total shareholder return, the number of votes against a CEO’s pay package at the annual meeting, and the CEO pay to median worker pay ratio. The pay ratio, in particular, has been steadily increasing and has attracted the attention of unions and policymakers.

Weighting the first two data points at 40% each and the pay ratio at 20%, As You Sow revealed the extent of overpay for each CEO. For instance, Rapino’s overpay was estimated at $123 million, with a significant portion of his package related to a five-year employment agreement renewal. Live Nation noted that its employees predominantly consist of part-time, seasonal, and temporary staff with relatively low compensation.

Netflix, with co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, ranked seventh on the list, collectively earning $101 million. Over 70% of shareholders voted against their compensation, prompting Netflix to pledge changes to its pay policies. Similarly, other executives from companies like Charter, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros Discovery appeared on the list with significant pay gaps.

The issue of high CEO pay and pay disparity has gained attention in recent labor disputes, leading to the introduction of the Curtailing Executive Overcompensation (CEO) Act policymakers. The proposed act aims to apply an excise tax on companies with a CEO-to-median-worker pay disparity of at least 50 to one.

While high CEO pay continues to be a contentious issue, As You Sow suggests that it could hinder company performance. Their analysis reveals that companies with overpaid CEOs have experienced lower returns to shareholders compared to the average S&P 500 company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the CEO pay ratio?

The CEO pay ratio is a measure of the disparity between the compensation of a company’s CEO and its median worker. It is calculated dividing the CEO’s pay the median worker’s pay.

2. Do shareholder votes on executive compensation have any binding effect?

No, shareholder votes on executive compensation are advisory and non-binding. However, high “no” votes can reflect negatively on a company’s governance practices and raise investor concerns.

3. How does the Curtailing Executive Overcompensation (CEO) Act propose to address CEO pay disparity?

The CEO Act aims to apply an excise tax on companies with a CEO-to-median-worker pay disparity of at least 50 to one. The tax would be proportional to the degree of the pay ratio exceeding the threshold.

4. Are companies with overpaid CEOs less financially successful?

According to As You Sow’s analysis, companies with overpaid CEOs have had lower returns to shareholders compared to the average S&P 500 company. This suggests that moderating CEO pay could have positive implications for company performance.