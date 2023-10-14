The Evolution of LinkedIn: From Digital Resumes to Online Networking

In today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim explore the transformation of LinkedIn over the past few decades. What started as a platform for digital resumes has now evolved into a social networking site that has garnered a dedicated following, earning its users the nickname “LinkedIn Lunatics.” LinkedIn was founded in 2003 and was later acquired Microsoft for a whopping $26 billion in 2018.

While LinkedIn’s main purpose is to serve as a professional networking tool for job seekers, it has also developed its own unique online culture in recent years. This has led to the rise of what some might call “terminal onlineness” on the platform.

LinkedIn has become an essential tool for individuals looking for employment opportunities and building professional connections. The platform allows users to create detailed profiles that showcase their work experience, skills, and education. It also offers various features, such as the ability to connect with others in the same industry, join professional groups, and share relevant content.

However, LinkedIn has evolved beyond just a platform for job hunting. It has become a place for individuals to showcase their personal brand, share industry insights, and even express their opinions on various topics. This has led to a proliferation of viral posts, passionate discussions, and even the occasional controversy.

The unique nature of LinkedIn’s community has sparked the emergence of the term “LinkedIn Lunatics,” which refers to individuals who are highly active and engaged on the platform. These LinkedIn enthusiasts have embraced the site’s features and use it not only for professional networking but also for personal expression and development.

Overall, LinkedIn has evolved from a simple website for digital resumes into a thriving online networking platform. Its impact on the job market and professional landscape cannot be understated. Whether you’re a job seeker, a business professional, or simply interested in networking, LinkedIn offers a plethora of opportunities to connect and engage with others in your field.

