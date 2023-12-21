TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube: Influential Tools for Global Migration

In the age of social media, digital platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube are not only transforming the way we connect with others but are also reshaping the landscape of global migration. Migrants and smugglers alike have found these platforms to be incredibly useful in their journeys and endeavors.

Take, for example, Manuel Monterrosa, a Venezuelan migrant who decided to document his dangerous journey through the treacherous Darién Gap. His purpose was to warn fellow migrants about the risks involved. However, Monterrosa’s videos unexpectedly gained traction and revenue on YouTube, leading him to realize that he could make a living as a perpetual migrant influencer. Instead of residing in the United States, he returned to South America to embark on another journey, this time in search of captivating content and clicks.

Hence, the phenomenon of migrants becoming digital content creators and influencers is growing rapidly. They are creating an extensive digital almanac of migration journeys, providing detailed documentation of routes and pitfalls. This wealth of information has empowered migrants to navigate certain stretches of their journey without relying on smugglers.

The impact of these migrant influencers goes beyond their own communities. They are reaching audiences worldwide, inspiring others to undertake similar journeys. Social media posts from these migrants are not limited to Spanish but are also available in various languages spoken migrants from different parts of the world.

While migrant influencers like Monterrosa are making a modest income from platforms like YouTube, social media companies themselves are capitalizing on migration-related content. Experts suggest that social media companies monetize these posts through advertisements, incentivizing them to promote content that keeps viewers engaged for longer periods.

However, the presence of these platforms has also attracted smugglers who use them as open marketplaces to offer their services. Facebook, for instance, hosts migration-related groups that inadvertently facilitate these illegal activities. Although Facebook claims to take action against smuggler posts, there are instances where users have offered passage toward the United States.

Ultimately, the center of this digital conversation is the Darién Gap, a perilous jungle that has become a migrant thoroughfare. With over 500,000 migrants crossing its treacherous terrain annually, it has grown from a rarely traversed forest into a crucial passage between South and North America.

As social media continues to evolve, its profound impact on global migration cannot be overlooked. These platforms have become powerful tools that reshape migration narratives, empower migrants, and facilitate connections on an unprecedented scale.