New O3b mPOWER Satellites to Bring Internet to Underserved Areas

SpaceX is gearing up for its second Falcon 9 launch of the weekend, as it prepares to send a pair of internet-providing satellites into space for Luxembourg-based company, SES. The liftoff is set to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during an 89-minute window that opens at 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 UTC).

The O3b mPOWER 5&6 satellites are the third set of satellites to be launched as part of the O3b mPOWER constellation. These satellites are designed to bring consistent and reliable internet service to the billions of people around the world who currently lack access. The first two O3b mPOWER satellites launched in December 2022 and April 2023, and they operate in a medium Earth orbit (MEO), approximately 8,000 kilometers above the Earth.

SES, the company behind the O3b mPOWER constellation, has encountered some challenges with the initial satellites already launched. There have been sporadic power module switch-offs and non-recoverable events, which have necessitated investigations into the root causes and mitigation strategies. Despite these setbacks, SES remains committed to delivering the full lifecycle capabilities of the constellation.

The O3b mPOWER satellites are equipped with over 4,000 beams per satellite, allowing for focused bandwidth in high-demand areas. This represents a significant upgrade compared to the original O3b satellites, which only had 10 beams per spacecraft. However, it has been determined that the operational life and capacity of the initial O3b mPOWER satellites will be lower than initially expected. As a result, SES has secured firm commitments from Boeing, the satellite manufacturer, to make necessary upgrades to the remaining satellites under contract and add two additional satellites to the constellation. The aim is to have a total of 13 satellites in the O3b mPOWER constellation, compared to the original 20 satellites in the O3b constellation.

FAQ

What is the O3b mPOWER constellation?

The O3b mPOWER constellation is a network of satellites designed to provide internet service to underserved areas around the world.

How many satellites are in the O3b mPOWER constellation?

The O3b mPOWER constellation currently consists of two satellites, with plans to expand to a total of 13 satellites.

What is the significance of the O3b mPOWER satellites having over 4,000 beams?

The large number of beams on the O3b mPOWER satellites allows for focused bandwidth in high-demand areas, improving internet service capabilities.

What challenges has SES faced with the initial O3b mPOWER satellites?

SES has experienced power module switch-offs and non-recoverable events with the initial O3b mPOWER satellites, which have required investigations and mitigation strategies.

Why is SpaceX launching the O3b mPOWER satellites?

SpaceX is launching the O3b mPOWER satellites on behalf of SES as part of its Falcon 9 launch service.