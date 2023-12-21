Netflix’s Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Tops Non-English Language Rankings

According to Netflix, the live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi’s popular manga, Yu Yu Hakusho, has claimed the top spot on the streaming platform’s global non-English language rankings for its debut week. With a total of 7.7 million views and over 32.1 million hours of watched content, the series has certainly captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

During its premiere week, the show performed exceptionally well, not only ranking in the top 10 in 76 countries but also claiming the coveted number one spot in seven of them. While it achieved great success internationally, it secured the fifth position in the United States.

Directed Sho Tsukikawa (known for his work on the live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas) and with a script Tatsurō Mishima, the live-action adaptation has received high praise. Moreover, the talented Ryō Sakaguchi, recognized for his work on films like The Lord of the Rings and X-Men, served as the VFX supervisor for the series.

The original manga, written Togashi between 1990 and 1994, follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a delinquent who dies while saving a child’s life in a car accident. Unexpectedly, he is offered a chance to return as a “spirit detective” and fight against demons in the Spirit World.

Netflix and TOHO Studios previously signed a multi-year contract, and the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series marks the streaming platform’s first production from the collaboration. Starting in April 2021, Netflix will lease two of TOHO’s stage facilities in Tokyo, further expanding its production capabilities.

Yu Yu Hakusho has a rich history that includes a popular television anime adaptation, two films, and two original video anime releases. Additionally, a stage play based on the manga thrilled audiences in Japan from August to September 2019.

With its remarkable debut on Netflix, it’s clear that Yu Yu Hakusho continues to captivate fans across the globe, reminding them why this beloved series remains an enduring classic.