Netflix Green-lights Third Season of “Alice in Borderland” Live-Action Series

Netflix has officially announced that a third live-action season of the popular series “Alice in Borderland” has been green-lit. The show is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. Lead cast members Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, along with director Shinsuke Satō, will be returning for the new season.

In the announcement, a teaser image featuring a joker playing card was released, hinting at a new journey with a mysterious antagonist. Director Shinsuke Satō mentioned that this new season would begin an unknown adventure that no one expects.

The first season of “Alice in Borderland” premiered in December 2020 and quickly gained popularity. It became the most viewed live-action series in Japan that year and ranked in Netflix’s top 10 in 40 countries. The success continued with the second season, which premiered on December 22, 2022.

The story of the series revolves around Ryōhei Arisu, a high school student who, along with his friends, gets transported to a parallel world where they must participate in deadly survival games to stay alive. The second season explores a devastated Shibuya covered in plants, adding new layers of suspense and excitement.

The “Alice in Borderland” manga was initially serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday S magazine in 2010 before transferring to Weekly Shonen Sunday. It concluded in March 2016 with 18 volumes. Several spinoff manga series were also published, expanding the world of “Alice in Borderland.”

Fans of the series can look forward to a new season filled with thrilling action and captivating storytelling. The release date for the third season has not yet been announced.

Source: Comic Natalie, Viz Media