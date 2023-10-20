Chinese Social Media App, Little Red Book, Boosts Business in Richmond

A popular Chinese social media app called Little Red Book, or RED, is having a significant impact on businesses in Richmond, Canada. The app has 300 million users worldwide, with 70% of those users being 35 years old or younger.

One of the businesses that has benefited from this app is the Hong Kong Washington Salon, a “granny” hair salon in Richmond. The owner, Anna Liu, was surprised when she started seeing an influx of younger customers coming through her doors. She later discovered that positive reviews on Little Red Book were directing these customers to her shop.

Little Red Book is a Chinese-language social media platform where users share and look for content on a variety of topics, including product recommendations, lifestyle tips, shopping guides, and beauty advice. Last September, someone made a post on Little Red Book about their experience at Washington Salon, praising its affordable rates, and the post went viral. As a result, more people visited the salon and shared their own positive experiences on the app.

The growth of Little Red Book in Richmond has also created a new community of influencers on the app. These influencers visit shops and restaurants in the city and write reviews. Yifei Yao, a painting teacher in Richmond, has gained over 5,000 followers as the food blogger “Yakuza Eater” on Little Red Book. Hannah Yuan, another Richmond-based influencer, runs the account “Little Island Cilantro” and has over 30,000 followers. Both influencers have been able to partner with businesses through their online presence.

Businesses in British Columbia have also recognized the importance of Little Red Book and have opened accounts or launched campaigns on the platform. Little Red Book has a stronger search function compared to other Chinese social media apps like WeChat, allowing users to find posts and content based on their interests. This makes it a crucial platform for businesses targeting the Chinese Canadian community.

In conclusion, Little Red Book has become a crucial tool for businesses in Richmond, allowing them to reach a younger audience and connect with potential customers. The app’s strong search function and focus on lifestyle and useful content make it an ideal platform for marketing efforts. With its growing user base and influence, Little Red Book is shaping consumer behavior and the business landscape in Richmond.

