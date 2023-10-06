New LGBTQ+ Events in Washington D.C.

This article highlights a series of LGBTQ+ events taking place in Washington D.C. over the next week. These events aim to provide a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community to socialize, network, and support each other. Here are some of the highlighted events:

– Center Aging Friday Tea Time: This social hour on Zoom is specifically designed for older LGBTQ+ adults to connect and enjoy each other’s company. For more details, contact [email protected]

– Go Gay DC LGBTQ+ Social: Taking place at The Commentary, this event offers an opportunity for individuals to make new friends, engage in professional networking, share ideas, and build community. Admission is free, and additional information can be found on Eventbrite.

– LGBTQ People of Color Support Group: Hosted on Zoom, this peer support group serves as a safe space for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and discuss any topics affecting them. The aim is to cultivate a judgment-free and supportive environment. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

– Go Gay DC LGBTQ+ Brunch: Held at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant, this weekly event brings together the LGBTQ+ community in the DMV area, including allies, for delicious food and wonderful conversations. Admission is free, and further information can be found on Eventbrite.

– AfroCode DC: This event at Decades DC promises an unforgettable experience of music, dancing, and positive vibes, with a celebration of different genres and cultures. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $40.

– Go Gay DC LGBTQ+ Dinner & Conversation: Located at Federico Ristorante Italiano, this event invites guests to savor Italian-style dining while engaging in meaningful conversations with other LGBTQ+ individuals on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free, and additional details can be found on Eventbrite.

– Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation: This Zoom event welcomes LGBT Older Adults and their friends to engage in friendly conversations and discuss any challenges they may be facing. More information can be found on the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

– Reign: A Variety Drag Show: Hosted Logan Stone at Dupont Italian Kitchen, this event features a variety of talented drag performers, including Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. Admission is free, and further details can be found on Eventbrite.

– Coming Out Discussion Group: This peer-facilitated discussion group on Zoom provides a safe space for individuals to share their coming out experiences and discuss related topics. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.

– Trans Support Group: Held on Zoom, this group aims to create a safe space for transgender individuals and those questioning their gender identity to connect and support one another. For more details, email [email protected]

– Job Club: This weekly Zoom program supports job seekers, including the long-term unemployed, enhancing their self-confidence, motivation, resilience, and productivity for effective job searches and networking. For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers

– The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program: This program offers fresh produce boxes for individuals, and the distribution is conducted through a lottery system. Winners will be notified in advance, and no proof of residency or income is required to participate. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

– Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z.: This weekly online yoga class, focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation, provides an opportunity for individuals to relax and rejuvenate. RSVP on the DC Center’s website for event details.

These events provide diverse opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community in Washington D.C. to connect, support each other, and engage in meaningful conversations. Participation in these events can help foster a sense of belonging and strengthen the community as a whole.

