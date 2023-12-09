A New Era of Digital Interaction: LITT’s Revolutionary Platform

Summary: LITT, a groundbreaking app, is merging the worlds of commerce and augmented reality in a way that has never been seen before. By integrating buying and selling with social media functionalities, LITT is creating a virtual world called LITTLAND that opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for users. With a seasoned leadership team consisting of industry experts and the recent acquisition of DASH Radio assets, LITT is poised for significant growth. This presents a unique investment opportunity for those looking to be a part of the future of digital interaction.

The birth of LITTLAND marks a shift in how we experience the digital and physical worlds. By employing fintech, ecommerce, and the latest augmented and virtual reality technologies, LITT is tearing down the barriers that separate us from the digital realm. LITTLAND is more than just a virtual space; it’s a place where users can connect their LITT digital wallets to shop at real-life stores, purchase digital real estate, and engage in interactive experiences. Brands can even advertise within LITTLAND, paying virtual landowners for the privilege.

At the helm of LITT is a leadership team with a wealth of experience. Founder Scott “DJ Skee” Keeney brings his expertise in media and the Metaverse, while co-founder Brent Thompson’s background in tourism and marketing will play a crucial role in LITT’s global partnerships. Additionally, Cody McDowell’s entrepreneurial success and Marc Weinstock’s two decades of experience in global marketing and distribution further strengthen LITT’s leadership.

LITT’s recent acquisition of DASH Radio assets has positioned the company for even greater success. With over one million downloads and more than 20 million monthly listeners, LITT Live (formerly DASH Radio) is the largest all-original live digital radio platform worldwide. This acquisition also grants LITT access to a significant following on Instagram and YouTube, as well as distribution partnerships with major players like Google, Xbox, and SONOS. Furthermore, LITT will have connections to renowned automotive manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, and Maserati.

This is an investment opportunity that should not be overlooked. The projected $1.6 trillion market of the Metaverse holds immense potential, and LITT’s vision has the power to shape the future of digital culture and activity. With a strong start, an impressive leadership team, and an innovative platform, LITT is poised for groundbreaking growth. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of LITT’s journey as it redefines how we engage with the digital world.

(Note: This article contains a paid advertisement for LITT Global, Inc. Reg CF offering. Please refer to the offering circular at invest.thelittapp.com for more information. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)