The Beatles’ Last Collaborative Effort: Blending Old and New with Machine Learning

Today marks a significant milestone for fans of The Beatles, as the release of their first new song since 1995, titled “Now and Then,” becomes available on streaming services. What makes this song particularly intriguing is the journey it took to reach its finished state and the role that machine learning played in its production.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the surviving members of the iconic rock band, turned to breakthrough technology and machine learning to transform an old lo-fi demo recorded John Lennon into a complete track. The Beatles had previously attempted to work on Lennon’s “Now and Then” demo back in the mid-90s, but technical difficulties with the original tape hindered progress. The piano in the demo was barely audible, and the technology of that time wasn’t advanced enough to separate the different components of the recording.

Fast forward to the present, and a pivotal moment came when director Peter Jackson and his team were working on the comprehensive Get Back documentary for Disney Plus. They developed a technology that used machine learning to separate different components of any piece of music, even ancient demos. McCartney and Starr recognized the opportunity this presented and decided to revisit “Now and Then” to give it the ending it deserved.

With the help of this innovative technology, McCartney recorded a bass track, Starr added drums, and producer Giles Martin crafted a string arrangement reminiscent of his father’s style. Although the documentary doesn’t delve into Harrison’s contribution to the completed track, his parts from the Anthology sessions were incorporated, and McCartney even played a slide guitar solo in Harrison’s signature style.

The successful completion of “Now and Then” exemplifies the potential of technology to revitalize and restore music from throughout history. While some fans may have reservations about the process, everyone involved, including the estates of the nonliving members, expressed satisfaction with how the song came together.

As we bid farewell to The Beatles, it is captivating to imagine the possibilities that lie ahead. This innovative approach to music production could open doors to resurrecting and breathing new life into countless recordings, both from The Beatles’ era and those that predate the legendary band. The legacy of The Beatles continues to evolve and inspire, bridging the gap between old and new with the help of machine learning.

FAQ

1. What was the role of machine learning in the production of “Now and Then”?

Machine learning was used to separate the different components of an old lo-fi demo recorded John Lennon. This technology allowed the surviving members of The Beatles to piece together a finished track, adding new elements to create a complete song.

2. What challenges did The Beatles face in the original attempt to work on “Now and Then”?

The original tape of John Lennon’s demo posed technical difficulties, particularly with the piano being barely audible. At the time, the technology available was insufficient to separate the different parts of the recording effectively.

3. How did the technology developed for the Get Back documentary contribute to the completion of the song?

The technology used in the Get Back documentary employed machine learning to split any piece of music into separate tracks, making it possible to isolate and work on each component individually. This breakthrough allowed Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to revisit “Now and Then” and give it a proper ending.

4. What influence did George Harrison have on the completed track?

While the documentary doesn’t provide explicit details about Harrison’s contribution, his parts from the Anthology sessions were incorporated into the final track. Additionally, Paul McCartney played a slide guitar solo in Harrison’s distinctive style.

5. What does the completion of “Now and Then” signify for The Beatles?

The completion of “Now and Then” is considered to be the last collaborative effort of The Beatles. The surviving members expressed their satisfaction with the finished song, emphasizing the significance of still working on Beatles music in the present day with the help of state-of-the-art technology.