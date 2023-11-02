The Beatles Release New Song: “Now and Then”

The Beatles, iconic rock band of the 20th century, have made a surprise return to the music scene with their latest release, “Now and Then”. This is their first song since 1995, and it comes with a bittersweet note, being promoted as their final track. The passing of two members and the remaining two being over 80 years old lend credibility to this claim.

The genesis of this song can be traced back to the 1970s when John Lennon recorded a demo track. Fast forward to 1995, and George Harrison added a guitar track to it. It is from these foundational recordings that the surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have put the finishing touches on “Now and Then” using modern machine learning technology.

The real star of the song is Lennon’s haunting vocal, perfectly showcased thanks to the software used to isolate his voice from the piano track. McCartney’s bass line adds its signature touch, while Starr’s drumming provides the rhythmic backbone. Although Harrison’s guitar solo is not performed him, his influence can be heard throughout the piece. The Beatles’ signature orchestral arrangement provides the grandeur that fans have come to expect.

The release of “Now and Then” had been planned for 1995 as part of The Beatles Anthology, alongside two other tracks, “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love”, both stemming from Lennon’s 1970s demos. However, technological limitations at the time prevented the successful separation of Lennon’s vocals from the piano without compromising the original recording.

While the Beatles claim this is their final song ever, only time will tell if this proves to be true. Nonetheless, their latest offering is a poignant reminder of their musical genius and serves as a testament to their enduring legacy. Take a moment to listen to “Now and Then” and immerse yourself in the timeless sound of the legendary Beatles.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When was the last time the Beatles released a song?

The Beatles’ latest release, “Now and Then”, is their first song since 1995.

2. Who are the members of the Beatles involved in “Now and Then”?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the surviving members of the Beatles, contributed to the completion of “Now and Then”.

3. What is the significance of “Now and Then”?

“Now and Then” is promoted as the final Beatles track, drawing attention to the passing of two members and the advanced age of the remaining two.

4. What technology was used to complete the song?

Modern machine learning technology was utilized to finalize “Now and Then” isolating John Lennon’s vocals from the piano track.

5. Why was the release of “Now and Then” postponed?

The release of “Now and Then” was delayed due to limitations in technology in 1995, which prevented the successful separation of Lennon’s vocals from the piano without compromising the original recording.