The Beatles Release Previously Unheard Song “Now and Then” in Collaboration with AI Technology

The Beatles, one of the most iconic bands in music history, have surprised fans with the release of their final song, titled “Now and Then.” This track features a rare vocal performance the late John Lennon, which was initially discovered in 1994. The collaborative effort between Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr took place during the creation of “Real Love” and “Free as a Bird” in 1995. Due to poor audio quality, the song was shelved, but recent advancements in artificial intelligence helped salvage Lennon’s performance for a remarkable final piece.

Starr mentioned in a short film accompanying the song’s release that the process of working on “Now and Then” proved challenging since Lennon’s vocals seemed hidden. McCartney explained that the sound of Lennon’s piano was muffling his singing, ultimately leading to the trio abandoning the project after completing two out of three songs. The unfinished sessions were stored away, forgotten, until last year when McCartney and Starr decided to revisit the song’s potential.

The inspiration to revive “Now and Then” came after McCartney was introduced to groundbreaking audio enhancement technology filmmaker Peter Jackson and his team. This technology had been used to isolate and enhance audio in the footage for the upcoming documentary film, “Get Back.” Sean Ono Lennon expressed his father’s enthusiasm for such innovation, stating, “My dad would’ve loved that because he was never shy to experiment with recording technology.”

With the isolated vocal track of Lennon, McCartney and Starr were inspired to rework the song, incorporating Harrison’s contributions from 1995 into the mix. The result is a mesmerizing blend of the Beatles’ musical genius, capturing a moment in time that fans thought they would never experience.

Fans can anticipate the release of a music video for “Now and Then,” directed Peter Jackson, arriving on November 3rd at 10 a.m. Eastern. The video promises to complement the song’s powerful message and musicality.

