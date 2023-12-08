Exciting Showdowns Await at FHSAA State Football Championships

Summary: As the high school football season in Florida heads towards its climax, 18 teams are gearing up for the FHSAA state championships. From rural to suburban and metro classifications, the battles for supremacy are set to take place at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. The upcoming “The State of Florida Sports Podcast” will feature the USA Today Network state of Florida recruiting reporter, Jon Santucci, who will offer insights into each game. Alongside the thrilling matchups, potential changes to the FHSAA for the 2024 football season will also be discussed.

In a much-anticipated rural classification showdown on Thursday, powerhouse teams Hawthorne and Madison County will clash under the night lights. Both teams have had impressive seasons and will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Suburban classification games will be held on Friday and Saturday. Cardinal Mooney will lock horns with Trinity Catholic in an enticing battle on Friday morning. Later that day, fans can witness the electrifying clash between Cocoa and Bradford. On Thursday afternoon, St. Augustine will aim to maintain their unbeaten record against Mainland, while Venice and Lakeland will vie for glory on Saturday night.

The high-stakes metro classifications kick off on Thursday morning with Chaminade-Madonna facing off against Clearwater Central Catholic. Norland and Berkeley Prep will go head to head on Saturday morning, while St. Thomas Aquinas and Homestead will showcase their skills on Saturday afternoon. The final metro classification game will occur on Friday afternoon between Columbus and Mandarin.

The podcast promises an exciting breakdown of all the action, as Jon Santucci, armed with his extensive knowledge, shares his insights into each game. Additionally, the show will explore potential changes that the FHSAA may implement in the future, adding another layer of intrigue to the conversation.

“The State of Florida Sports Podcast” continues to be a fan-favorite for high school football enthusiasts. With its comprehensive coverage and expert analysis, the podcast offers invaluable information to fans across the state. Listeners can access the show on various podcast platforms or searching for “The State of Florida Sports Podcast” on their favorite search engine. As the championship games draw near, the excitement is palpable, and fans are eager to find out who will emerge as the victors in each classification.